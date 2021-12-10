Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,030 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,425 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of GIS opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.84. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $65.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.