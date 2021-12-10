Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.15.

Shares of EW stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average of $111.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $1,220,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,051 shares of company stock worth $14,861,122. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.