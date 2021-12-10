Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,040 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $727,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 41.4% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Intel by 161.1% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $225,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $205.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

