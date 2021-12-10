Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 41 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,645,000 after buying an additional 922,836 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $468.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $363.38 and a twelve month high of $475.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $458.09 and a 200 day moving average of $444.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

