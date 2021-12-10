Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,032,000 after purchasing an additional 284,282 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $133.99 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 3,611,849 shares worth $456,408,348. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

