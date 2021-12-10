HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,703 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $38.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $373,238.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

