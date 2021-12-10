HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.070-$4.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.990-$1.050 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.15 on Friday. HP has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HP will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

