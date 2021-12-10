HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $795.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Raymond James boosted their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $738.94 on Friday. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $347.78 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $780.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $670.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of -445.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,944 shares of company stock worth $54,359,108. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

