Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.500-$20.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HUM traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $453.31. 20,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.00 and a 200 day moving average of $430.42. Humana has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $503.51.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.