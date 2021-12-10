Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.500-$20.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
HUM traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $453.31. 20,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.00 and a 200 day moving average of $430.42. Humana has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $503.51.
In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
About Humana
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
