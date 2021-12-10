Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HII. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of HII traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.87. 9,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,143. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $156.36 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

