Huobi BTC Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.11 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $7.11 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $48,491.18 or 1.00519693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.49 or 0.08348785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00081766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00058840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,467.43 or 1.00470465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

