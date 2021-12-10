Hush Price Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 23% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Hush has a market cap of $671,711.50 and $432.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.99 or 0.00344607 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00144757 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00092010 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003105 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

