Idavoll Network (IDV) Market Capitalization Hits $13.41 Million

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and $96,697.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00056784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,144.96 or 0.08537489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00059873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00078662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,587.77 or 1.00077581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,569,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idavoll Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idavoll Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.