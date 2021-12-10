IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives GBX 1,664.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,650.42 ($21.89).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.59) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,910 ($25.33) to GBX 2,000 ($26.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.59) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,950 ($25.86) to GBX 2,150 ($28.51) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,765 ($23.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IMI has a one year low of GBX 1,132 ($15.01) and a one year high of GBX 1,878 ($24.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,717.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,732.77.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

