Impleum Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last week, Impleum has traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar. One Impleum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Impleum has a market cap of $68,918.49 and approximately $13.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Impleum Coin Profile

Impleum (IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 11,101,126 coins and its circulating supply is 10,994,305 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Impleum is impleum.com

Buying and Selling Impleum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

