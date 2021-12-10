IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

INAB has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of IN8bio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of IN8bio in a report on Sunday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INAB traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,518. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97. IN8bio has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IN8bio during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IN8bio during the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

