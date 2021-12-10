Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Infineon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.27. 76,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,094. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
