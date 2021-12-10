Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Infineon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.27. 76,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,094. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

