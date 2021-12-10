Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IFNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infineon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.41. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.