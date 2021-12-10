Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on IFNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infineon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.41. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $49.99.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
