Ingrid Lestiyo Sells 4,000 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ingrid Lestiyo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 10,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $558,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 28,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $3,674,440.00.

NYSE:U opened at $140.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.37 and a beta of 2.55. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,335,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,581,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on U. BTIG Research began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

