Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Up 14%

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) shot up 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.97 and last traded at $51.97. 6,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 142,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $797.72 million, a P/E ratio of -125.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 25.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter valued at $1,593,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 1.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 161.3% in the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 163,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter valued at $1,668,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

