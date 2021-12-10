Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Up 14%

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) shot up 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.97 and last traded at $51.97. 6,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 142,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.57.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $797.72 million, a P/E ratio of -125.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Inotiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOTV)
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
