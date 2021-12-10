Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.68

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.68 and traded as low as C$9.22. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$9.27, with a volume of 50,458 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INO.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$300.36 million and a PE ratio of 8.10.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

