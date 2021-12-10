Insider Buying: 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) CEO Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) CEO James N. Woody acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $53,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
180 Life Sciences stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $13.05.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
180 Life Sciences Company Profile
180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.
