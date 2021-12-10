Insider Buying: 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) CEO Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) CEO James N. Woody acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $53,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

180 Life Sciences stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $13.05.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 180 Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

