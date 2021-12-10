Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Buys 29 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Jonathan David Kemp bought 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.92) per share, for a total transaction of £151.38 ($200.74).

BAG stock opened at GBX 525 ($6.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.11. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 462.50 ($6.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($7.82). The company has a market cap of £588.15 million and a P/E ratio of 18.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 508.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 530.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

A number of analysts have commented on BAG shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on A.G. BARR from GBX 450 ($5.97) to GBX 570 ($7.56) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.69) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Monday, November 29th.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

