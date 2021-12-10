Insider Buying: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director James F. Crowley bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 42,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

