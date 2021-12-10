Insider Buying: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director James F. Crowley bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 42,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $17.35.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.14%.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
