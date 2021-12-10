Insider Buying: DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Director Simon X. Benito acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $20,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market cap of $236.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.18. DURECT Co. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its stake in DURECT by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 15,486,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 177,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,341,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 39,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,370,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after acquiring an additional 198,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 357,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 126,212 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

