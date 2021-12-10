Insider Buying: DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Director Simon X. Benito acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $20,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market cap of $236.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.18. DURECT Co. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.95.
DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
