Insider Buying: Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) Insider Buys A$31,440.00 in Stock

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) insider Lorraine Berends purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$15.72 ($11.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,440.00 ($22,140.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.41.

About Pinnacle Investment Management Group

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

