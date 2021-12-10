Insider Buying: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Purchases 1,828 Shares of Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 1,828 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $12,613.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PSTX stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $449.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

PSTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 43.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.