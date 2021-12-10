Insider Buying: Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Purchases 16,465 Shares of Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $90,228.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.88 million, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

