Insider Buying: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Purchases $306,250.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Dhamu R. Thamodaran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.25 per share, for a total transaction of $306,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.22. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $72.34.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 334,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 62,671 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,537,000. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,450,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

