Insider Buying: United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG) insider Graham Bradley purchased 20,000 shares of United Malt Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.13 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of A$82,600.00 ($58,169.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. United Malt Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.43%.

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

