Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $3,497,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ADP traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.01. 49,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,083. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $241.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.17. The company has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,814,000 after buying an additional 95,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,688,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after buying an additional 555,431 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

