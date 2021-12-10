Insider Selling: Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) CFO Sells $100,074.80 in Stock

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $100,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DLA opened at $29.25 on Friday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.40. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLA. TheStreet upgraded Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 59,608 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Delta Apparel by 3,515.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 52,733 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Western Standard LLC raised its position in Delta Apparel by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 211,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 35,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $833,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.