Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells 3,390 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $433,547.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $1,949,250.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $135.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.91. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.33 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

