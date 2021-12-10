Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $3,922,870.98 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $3,922,870.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 11,934 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $1,366,323.66.

On Monday, December 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,797 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $2,359,961.19.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $2,665,122.30.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,294 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,812,033.12.

On Monday, November 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $1,683,257.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,995,364.50.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,549 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $1,862,925.69.

On Monday, October 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $2,208,506.04.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,823,408.40.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,714 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $1,211,217.70.

Shares of SSTK opened at $111.72 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.21 and a 12-month high of $128.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,677,000 after purchasing an additional 420,303 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,898,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,545,000 after acquiring an additional 186,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

