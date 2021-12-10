Insider Selling: Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Valentino Dimanno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.17, for a total value of C$355,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at C$1,445,178.02.

Valentino Dimanno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Valentino Dimanno sold 1,895 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.28, for a total value of C$136,970.60.

Stantec stock opened at C$71.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.93 billion and a PE ratio of 39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of C$40.01 and a one year high of C$73.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$66.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.70.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$932.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins upped their price target on Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.00.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

