Insider Selling: Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Director Sells C$104,000.00 in Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 40,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,331,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,662,804.80.
Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total value of C$52,800.00.
Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of C$746.80 million and a P/E ratio of 24.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.49. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$1.36 and a 52 week high of C$3.22.
Several brokerages recently commented on TKO. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.20.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
