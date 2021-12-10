Insider Selling: Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Director Sells C$104,000.00 in Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 40,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,331,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,662,804.80.

Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

On Thursday, December 2nd, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total value of C$52,800.00.

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of C$746.80 million and a P/E ratio of 24.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.49. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$1.36 and a 52 week high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$132.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 3.3600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TKO. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.20.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.