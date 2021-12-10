Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $7,955,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Helgason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, David Helgason sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $772,500.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, David Helgason sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $7,601,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, David Helgason sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $8,484,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, David Helgason sold 67,554 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $12,188,768.22.

U stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of -85.37 and a beta of 2.55.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 17.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

