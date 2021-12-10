Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $115.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NSIT opened at $101.14 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $71.58 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.66. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $311,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,050. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,690 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,772,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,045,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 110,133 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

