Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.539 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Insight Select Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 24.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

INSI stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $23.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insight Select Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Insight Select Income Fund worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

