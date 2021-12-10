Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.90.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $3,554,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,145,179. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Insperity by 860.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSP stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.98.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

