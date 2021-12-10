Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $298.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce sales of $298.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.40 million. Insulet reported sales of $246.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PODD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.27.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Insulet by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Insulet by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $5.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.52. 1,334,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,745. Insulet has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.60.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.