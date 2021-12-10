Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $64.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned a $64.00 target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTC. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $205.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Intel by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Intel by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Intel by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.