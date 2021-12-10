Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.31 Million

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce sales of $10.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $6.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $30.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $49.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $41.71 million, with estimates ranging from $21.05 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.05. 3,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,429. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $359,544.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,305,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,700 shares of company stock worth $2,590,603. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.