Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce sales of $10.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $6.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $30.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $49.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $41.71 million, with estimates ranging from $21.05 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.05. 3,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,429. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $359,544.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,305,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,700 shares of company stock worth $2,590,603. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.