Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.36 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.80-2.85 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Shares of IPAR opened at $95.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average of $78.21. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $55.61 and a 12 month high of $98.00.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $544,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,652 over the last three months. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

