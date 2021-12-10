Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $129.00 to $131.00. The stock had previously closed at $95.07, but opened at $98.66. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inter Parfums shares last traded at $95.90, with a volume of 199 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BWS Financial increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $94,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,869 shares of company stock worth $5,506,652. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.21. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

