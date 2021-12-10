Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 46,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,185,653. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $134.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.21. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.66 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

