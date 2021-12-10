International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 15.70 Per Share

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.21) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from International Biotechnology Trust’s previous dividend of $14.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

International Biotechnology Trust stock traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 734 ($9.73). The company had a trading volume of 109,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,986. The company has a market capitalization of £302.18 million and a P/E ratio of 4.42. International Biotechnology Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 669 ($8.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 862 ($11.43). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 731.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.45) price target on shares of International Biotechnology Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, insider Patrick Magee purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 735 ($9.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,400 ($38,986.87).

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

