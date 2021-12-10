International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.25) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.85) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.59) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.05) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.65) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 216 ($2.86).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 138.02 ($1.83) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 106.15 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 160.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 170.93. The company has a market capitalization of £6.85 billion and a PE ratio of -2.03.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

