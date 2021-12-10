International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives $35.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

NYSE IGT opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 2.14.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 320.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.