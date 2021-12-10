Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) versus Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) Head to Head Survey

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intersect ENT and Nuvectra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $80.55 million 11.24 -$72.32 million ($2.68) -10.09 Nuvectra $48.83 million 0.01 -$48.13 million N/A N/A

Nuvectra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intersect ENT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intersect ENT and Nuvectra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 0 5 0 0 2.00 Nuvectra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intersect ENT presently has a consensus price target of $26.95, indicating a potential downside of 0.37%. Given Intersect ENT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than Nuvectra.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and Nuvectra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -85.02% -151.36% -30.93% Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intersect ENT beats Nuvectra on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

